EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 28 - Friday

Kurt Jones runs down his favorite plays for Friday's EuroLeague games and explains why you should take a glance at Milan's Shavon Shields.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Feb. 13

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Antonio Blakeney Under 12.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

Blakeney played great with Elijah Bryant out and Vasilije Micic a bit hobbled, but Hapoel should be fully healthy now. They are, though, on the road in Lithuania. Scoring will be tough, which is reflected in the low total for the game

Before Bryant's injury, Blakeney went under in four of his previous five appearances. With roles normalizing and the environment working against offense, there are multiple reasons to like the under here.

Filip Petrusev 12+ Points (+135 DraftKings)

I know it's a road spot, but I was surprised to see Dubai catching 3.5 points while fully healthy. When their core guys are active, they've shown how dangerous they can be.

Milan is going to miss Josh Nebo's rim protection badly against Petrusev and Mfiondu Kabengele. Devin Booker is going to have his hands full trying to deal with the size, physicality and athleticism the duo brings to the table.

I leaned Petrusev because I think there's value still baked in from when he was banged up. That said, I completely understand playing a Kabengele combo prop instead.

I'll also be watching this live. If Dubai trails at any point in the first three quarters and I can grab +300 or better, I'm in for a quarter unit.

Duane Washington 18+ Points (+162 DraftKings)

Washington dropped 33 points in 20 minutes while returning to action Monday, and he gets a strong pace environment Friday. The question is playing time. If the game stays close, can he get at least 25 minutes? That's the swing factor.

Shavon Shields 15+ Points (+142 DraftKings)

Maybe I'm letting my Dubai love cloud things a bit, but I struggle to see Milan winning without Shields carrying a significant scoring load. Sure, Armoni Brooks is always live to break out, but even then I think Shields would still need to contribute offensively to keep the offense flowing.

Friday's Best EuroLeague Bets

