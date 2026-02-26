EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 29 - Thursday

Kurt Jones is on the unders for a second straight day, and he reveals why Jaylen Hoard and several of his Maccabi teammates make Thursday's list.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:30 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Filip Petrusev Over 10.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

It feels like we have been riding this one for a few Rounds, and it has treated us well, so I'm not stopping now with another enticing matchup against ASVEL. The French team cedes points at every position and play at a pace that sets up another big night from Petrusev.

His ailing knee has gotten nearly two weeks of rest, so if Thursday's contest remains competitive I would expect him to see minutes in the upper-20s to low-30s.

Bastien Vautier Under 7.5 Points (-110 bet365)

With Bodian Massa out and Zac Seljaas uncertain at best, Vautier could see extra minutes or even start. However, I don't like this matchup for him.

He doesn't move particularly well, and defending Petrusev or Mfiondu Kabengele on the perimeter could become a nightmare scenario. I expect ASVEL to lean on its other available big men, which would leave Vautier with minutes in the teens.

UNDERS TO UNEARTH

Oshae Brissett Under 8.5 Points (-112 bet365)

Roman Sorkin Under 14.5 Points (-132 FanDuel)

Marcio Santos Under 5.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

Jaylen Hoard Under 13.5 Points (-112 bet365)

Jimmy Clark III Under 10.5 Points (-125 bet365)

I'm going to do it again. Why not?

We profited by going this route Wednesday with Barcelona, and that's even after paying the juice. There was a clear path to a 5-2 day, but a late surge from Barcelona spoiled it.

Maccabi will be down Iffe Lundberg and T.J. Leaf, but they got Lonnie Walker IV back and could add Amit Ebo to the mix, so things are muddied out of the break.

They will be on the road Thursday against Monaco, who plays fast but is the better team and could open up the deficit on the scoreboard.

Thursday's Best EuroLeague Bets

