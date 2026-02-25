EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 29 - Wednesday

Unders are all the rage for Kurt Jones on Wednesday's slate, but one player he likes to wind up on the right side of his number is Fenerbahce's Mikael Jantunen.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 25

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:30 AM ET Wednesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Mikael Jantunen Over 7.5 Points (+110 bet365)

I'm always a little hesitant to back a big man playing for Sarunas Jasikevicius, because he's one of the most volatile coaches in the EuroLeague when it comes to frontcourt rotations. He has shown he isn't afraid to mix things up, and he could easily go small with Tarik Biberovic or Bonzie Colson if he sees fit.

With that said, this will be the first EuroLeague game Nicolo Melli has missed all season, and that opens up a lot of minutes in the frontcourt. Jantunen should get the first opportunity to fill Melli's spot, and if he holds up defensively he could be busy, which is why I'm willing to give him a shot here.

Jantunen has not been a major contributor for Fenerbahce, but for those who like a little history, he did put up a season-high 19 points against the same Partizan team in Round 12.

Sterling Brown Under 13.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

You might feel more comfortable waiting until warmups -- or even until starters are confirmed -- to make sure things go as planned, but both Carlik Jones and Shake Milton are due to return, and because of that I like the under on Brown.

The returning guards command a lot of usage -- especially Jones, who is the alpha on this team, both based on the box score and his own account. Even though it will be his first game back, I could see him playing around 20 minutes after practicing for a couple weeks.

The key point here is that, despite Partizan's backcourt being banged-up earlier in the season, Brown still wasn't consistently clearing this number. That's why I was surprised to see this line this high. Brown did score 27 against Fenerbahce earlier in the campaign, but that came when the roster was extremely short-handed and he shot 65 percent from the field.

UNDERS TO UNEARTH

Tornike Shengelia Under 12.5 Points (+100 bet365)

Will Clyburn Under 13.5 Points (-112 bet365)

Nicolas Laprovittola Under 9.5 Points (+100 bet365)

Tomas Satoransky Under 5.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

Dario Brizuela Under 8.5 Points (-132 FanDuel)

Jan Vesely Under 8.5 Points (-123 FanDuel)

Kevin Punter Under 15.5 Points (-112 bet365)

This is not a parlay. Let me repeat: THIS IS NOT A PARLAY. But anyway, we are going back to the mass Barca unders.

Before anyone boos, remember we've already profited from this strategy twice this season, and now Barcelona is even healthier while facing a team with strong defensive metrics that also plays at a slower pace.

I'm fully aware something catastrophic would have to happen for all of these to hit, but that's not the angle. The goal is simply to go 4–3 or 5–2 and grind out a small profit.

