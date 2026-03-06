Evan Fournier has been filling it up, but the Olympiacos guard is on the other side of the ledger on the list of EuroLeague plays Kurt Jones is making Friday.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Mar. 6

It was a great Thursday for the EuroLeague picks, as we swept the board and hit some ladders.

I want to keep the momentum rolling, but Friday's slate is not particularly appealing, so I'm only going with a half unit on the three plays below.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:45 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Evan Fournier Under 14.5 Points (-110 bet365)

Fournier has gotten hot, tallying 32, 32 and 18 points in his last three appearances across all competitions. He will be playing in a rivalry game Friday, which typically favors veterans, but I'm selling high in this case.

Though -- per RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report -- Sasha Vezenkov is still sidelined and Thomas Walkup is also unavailable, Fournier has not scored consistently this season outside of his recent stretch. I think he cools off against a hungry Panathinaikos team that can really clamp down defensively in big games like this.

I also think if Fournier gets off to a cold start, Frank Ntilikina could come in for defensive purposes, which would make Fournier's minutes a little shakier than they have been of late.

TJ Shorts Under 6.5 Points (-135 bet365)

Shorts scored 14 points in Round 29 with Kendrick Nunn unavailable, but with Nunn presumably back and Nigel Hayes-Davis in the mix, I'm not sure Shorts will fill a meaningful role Friday. We at least need him to take the court -- but hopefully not for long.

Andreas Obst Over 15.5 Points (+100 bet365)

Obst should return from a one-game absence. Bayern clearly missed him against Real Madrid in Round 29, putting only 70 points on the board. There should be plenty of shot volume like there has been all season, and anytime I can get Obst at plus money to hit his scoring average in a reasonable game environment, it's a move I'm going to make.

Friday's Best EuroLeague Bets

Evan Fournier Under 14.5 Points (-110 bet365 )

Evan Fournier Under 14.5 Points (-110 ) TJ Shorts Under 6.5 Points (-135 bet365 )

TJ Shorts Under 6.5 Points (-135 ) Andreas Obst Over 15.5 Points (+100 bet365)

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report, expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!