EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 30 - Thursday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Mar. 5

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Carsen Edwards Over 16.5 Points (-112 bet365)

Edwards broke out of a mini-slump last week with 22 points, and he now gets a fast-paced environment with a prop set below his season average. Real Madrid held Edwards to 14 points in Round 1, but that was before he really got rolling and emerged as the alpha scorer on his team.

Real Madrid is allowing the sixth most points to opposing guards this season, largely because of their pace. If Edwards gets hot, we know exactly what he's capable of. I'm fine sprinkling some on 20+ as well, as I'd be surprised if these teams play a low-scoring game like last time around, when they combined for only 142 points.

Mikael Jantunen Over 6.5 Points (-112 bet365)

I promise this will be the last time I give him out publicly -- but I might keep rolling with him on the side as long as Nicolo Melli is out. I mentioned last week how big the opportunity is with Melli injured, and the minutes were there for Jantunen.

Despite some foul trouble, Jantunen still played 26 minutes. However, he didn't get enough looks, attempting only four shots. For a guy who might not have the safest playing time floor because of his head coach, the minutes ceiling for a seven-point prop is outstanding  for a player who can stretch the floor. I will make some 10+ plays if he ends up starting like he did in Round 29.

Jean Montero Under 22.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-112 bet365)

I have to pump the brakes on Montero here. He's been playing incredibly well and really stepped up last week with Kameron Taylor out. However, because Taylor is due back and Montero's hot streak included an overtime game and some easy matchups, I'm selling him Thursday.

Zalgiris prides itself on playing slow, defensive basketball, and Valencia still runs a rotation where very few players exceed 23 minutes unless overtime, injuries or foul trouble are involved.

Thursday's Best EuroLeague Bets

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
