EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Friday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Mar. 13

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Dan Oturu Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds (+100 bet365)

Johnathan Motley -- per RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report -- is unavailable for Round 31, which doesn't necessarily mean a huge minutes increase for Oturu since the two share the floor quite a bit. However, Oturu's rebound rate should see a noticeable increase with Motley off the court, and there's also potential for a slight bump in shot volume. Oturu got in foul trouble his last time out, which I think helped keep this line at plus money, and he gets a solid matchup Friday.

John DiBartolomeo Over 3.5 Points (+114 FanDuel)

Tamir Blatt 5+ Assists (-112 bet365)

Jimmy Clark III took part in the friendly Maccabi played earlier this week, but he may not be 100 percent. There's obviously some risk if he ends up being a full-go, but if he's out there is clear value for both these guys. Clark has been a key piece of the offense lately, and with his minutes and usage potentially off the floor, it could open the door for both of these guards to hit their numbers whether they open the game on the court or not.

Shavon Shields 15+ Points (+221 DraftKings)

As I have noted before, whenever Shields is in a bit of a slump I love buying low on his props -- especially when I like the matchup. That's especially the case with Maccabi, a team Shields can pop against in the scoring column. There's no need to go heavy here, but a half unit could pay nice dividends.

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