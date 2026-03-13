EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Friday

Find out why Maccabi's Tamir Blatt fits into the top picks Kurt Jones has compiled for Friday's EuroLeague games.
March 13, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Friday
March 13, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks

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Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Mar. 13

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Dan Oturu Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds (+100 bet365)

Johnathan Motley -- per RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report --  is unavailable for Round 31, which doesn't necessarily mean a huge minutes increase for Oturu since the two share the floor quite a bit. However, Oturu's rebound rate should see a noticeable increase with Motley off the court, and there's also potential for a slight bump in shot volume. Oturu got in foul trouble his last time out, which I think helped keep this line at plus money, and he gets a solid matchup Friday.

John DiBartolomeo Over 3.5 Points (+114 FanDuel)

Tamir Blatt 5+ Assists (-112 bet365)

Jimmy Clark III took part in the friendly Maccabi played earlier this week, but he may not be 100 percent. There's obviously some risk if he ends up being a full-go, but if he's out there is clear value for both these guys. Clark has been a key piece of the offense lately, and with his minutes and usage potentially off the floor, it could open the door for both of these guards to hit their numbers whether they open the game on the court or not.

Shavon Shields 15+ Points (+221 DraftKings)

As I have noted before, whenever Shields is in a bit of a slump I love buying low on his props -- especially when I like the matchup. That's especially the case with Maccabi, a team Shields can pop against in the scoring column. There's no need to go heavy here, but a half unit could pay nice dividends.

Thursday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
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Find out why Maccabi's Tamir Blatt fits into the top picks Kurt Jones has compiled for Friday's EuroLeague games.
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