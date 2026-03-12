EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Thursday

The matchup is ripe for David McCormack, and the Bayern big man finds himself among the list of plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Thursday's EuroLeague games.
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 31 - Thursday
Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Mar. 12

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Alpha Diallo 15+ Points (+130 bet365)

The books have this priced pretty solidly, but I'm all aboard Diallo with Nikola Mirotic -- per RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report -- unable to go. The added shot volume and a few more minutes at the power forward spot -- where he's a matchup nightmare -- create room for some big scoring nights. The minutes floor is also very enticing. The playing time has been there all season, but without Mirotic the potential is even higher.

Nigel Hayes-Davis Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

Foul trouble his last time out is keeping this line in check, but I'm taking the bounceback. Panathinaikos is fully healthy, but as long as he avoids the fould he is going to see maximum minutes. He's still one of the best players in the league, so he stands out even on a loaded roster.

David McCormack Over 7.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

This is a bit of an odd one, but any starting center against Efes has a chance to top this number right out of the gate. I think it would be smart to wait for starting lineups to be confirmed, and be ready to pounce if we get a 10+ point alternate line at rather favorable odds.

Thursday's Best EuroLeague Bets

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report, expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
