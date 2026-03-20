EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Friday

Zach LeDay has been delivering regularly, and the Milan forward finds himself on the list of top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Friday's EuroLeague games.
March 20, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Friday
March 20, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks
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Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Mar. 20

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Lonnie Walker IV 20+ Points (+200 bet365)

This is only going to be a half-unit wager, but there's not much I'm in love with on Friday's slate, so I'm taking a swing on a couple high-upside guys we know can get hot. First up is Walker in an elite matchup against ASVEL. He's starting to regain his early-season rhythm, and even with Maccabi close to full strength I'm rolling with him in what should be a pace-up environment.

Nigel Williams-Goss Over 16.5 Points+Assists (-110 bet365)

Williams-Goss was dinged up in Sunday's domestic game, but it appears he will be good to go for Round 32. He is the definition of a stat-stuffer, and Friday's matchup with Real Madrid sets up as a game where tempo could spike at times. That's a spot I'm always interested in. Playing at home is an added bonus, and Williams-Goss versus Facundo Campazzo figures to be must-see TV.

Zach LeDay 15+ Points (+186 DraftKings)

This is another play that I'm keeping to a half unit. LeDay has had some quiet nights this season and has played through injuries, but he has reached double digits in eight straight appearances and looks live for another big night in the scoring column. LeDay should have some opportunities to hit corner threes -- teams helmed by opposing head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius tend to pack the paint -- and if he gets going early I like our chances.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
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