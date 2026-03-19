EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Thursday

Will Clyburn has fared well against Valencia this season, and Kurt Jones lists the Barcelona forward among his top plays for Thursday's EuroLeague games.
March 19, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Thursday
March 19, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks
SPECIAL OFFER

Get 50% OFF

Get full access to our new Smart Money tool, real-time insights across 25+ sportsbooks with limited time offer. Use promo code SMART
PROMO CODE SMART

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Mar. 19

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Alpha Diallo Over 11.5 Points (-125 FanDuel)

Alpha Diallo 15+ Points (+185 DraftKings)

There are a lot of ways you can play Monaco with -- per RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report -- both Mike James and Nikola Mirotic sidelined, but I'm going with Diallo again. Surprisingly, he was one of the only players whose points prop didn't move with the news, which really caught my attention.

Matthew Strazel and Nemanja Nedovic both saw their numbers jump a good amount, which makes sense given their on-ball roles. But the usage opened up by James being out can just as easily funnel toward Diallo. If he gets going, he's the type of player that will get fed.

It's worth noting before chasing Strazel/Nedovic overs that Elie Okobo is expected to return, which likely keeps the backcourt minutes more stable and similar to last week than could be expected.

Will Clyburn Over 15.5 Points (+115 bet365)

Miles Norris Over 6.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

We saw how the rotation looked with Tornike Shengelia missing Round 31, and I'm expecting something similar here -- in a much faster environment, however. Both Clyburn and Norris started in Shengelia's absence, and their ability to fill both forward spots gives them a solid minutes floor along with a favorable matchup.

I always say this is not something to overweigh in your decisions, but it's worth noting Clyburn delivered against Valencia in both prior matchups this season, and we know his shot volume will be there.

Carlik Jones 6+ Assists (+120 DraftKings)

I'm rolling with Jones again after he cashed for us at plus money Tuesday. Even with a slow start -- he had just one assist at halftime -- he showed how quickly he can rack up the dimes.

He scored 23 points in Tuesday's contest, so there is plenty reason to believe he can both score and distribute. If Paris limits his transition opportunities -- something they do very well -- it could force more half-court sets, leading to even more playmaking and chances to stack up assists.

Thursday's Best EuroLeague Bets

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report, expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other EuroLeague fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 32 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 32 - Thursday
Davis Bertans and Dubai are in need of a win, and they will take on Bayern in one of the six EuroLeague games set to be played Thursday.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Thursday
Will Clyburn has fared well against Valencia this season, and Kurt Jones lists the Barcelona forward among his top plays for Thursday's EuroLeague games.
Today