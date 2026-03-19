EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Thursday

Will Clyburn has fared well against Valencia this season, and Kurt Jones lists the Barcelona forward among his top plays for Thursday's EuroLeague games.

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Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Mar. 19

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Alpha Diallo Over 11.5 Points (-125 FanDuel)

Alpha Diallo 15+ Points (+185 DraftKings)

There are a lot of ways you can play Monaco with -- per RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report -- both Mike James and Nikola Mirotic sidelined, but I'm going with Diallo again. Surprisingly, he was one of the only players whose points prop didn't move with the news, which really caught my attention.

Matthew Strazel and Nemanja Nedovic both saw their numbers jump a good amount, which makes sense given their on-ball roles. But the usage opened up by James being out can just as easily funnel toward Diallo. If he gets going, he's the type of player that will get fed.

It's worth noting before chasing Strazel/Nedovic overs that Elie Okobo is expected to return, which likely keeps the backcourt minutes more stable and similar to last week than could be expected.

Will Clyburn Over 15.5 Points (+115 bet365)

Miles Norris Over 6.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

We saw how the rotation looked with Tornike Shengelia missing Round 31, and I'm expecting something similar here -- in a much faster environment, however. Both Clyburn and Norris started in Shengelia's absence, and their ability to fill both forward spots gives them a solid minutes floor along with a favorable matchup.

I always say this is not something to overweigh in your decisions, but it's worth noting Clyburn delivered against Valencia in both prior matchups this season, and we know his shot volume will be there.

Carlik Jones 6+ Assists (+120 DraftKings)

I'm rolling with Jones again after he cashed for us at plus money Tuesday. Even with a slow start -- he had just one assist at halftime -- he showed how quickly he can rack up the dimes.

He scored 23 points in Tuesday's contest, so there is plenty reason to believe he can both score and distribute. If Paris limits his transition opportunities -- something they do very well -- it could force more half-court sets, leading to even more playmaking and chances to stack up assists.

Thursday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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