EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 33 - Tuesday

Find out why Monaco's Elie Okobo finds himself among the top plays Kurt Jones has put together for Tuesday's EuroLeague games.

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Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Mar. 24

We have a big Tuesday slate without much injury news, so all plays made before rosters and lineups are released will be capped at a half unit.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:30 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Braian Angola Over 19.5 Points+Assists (-135 bet365)

With Glynn Watson out for the rest of the EuroLeague season -- a massive loss in ASVEL's backcourt -- we turn to Angola. The latter has been in a rut, but I believe he's capable of returning to the form he showed when he first joined ASVEL. This matchup gives him a good opportunity to bounce back. If Angola doesn't start, I will pivot the other half unit to a Shaquielle Harrison points prop.

Dylan Osetkowski Over 9.5 Points+Rebounds (+105 bet365)

ASVEL has a tough time against two-big lineups, and that's exactly how Partizan likes to play, with Osetkowski at the power forward spot. He should have a clear matchup advantage Tuesday. Even though he hasn't been at his best lately, this spot is good enough that he could clear this prop very early. Like above, we have to confirm he starts, and if he does not I will turn the other half unit to Bruno Fernando.

Elie Okobo 15+ Points (+110 DraftKings)

With Mike James and Nikola Mirotic out, I was very encouraged by Okobo's shot volume. I expect him to maintain similar usage moving forward. He didn't put up a huge number last game, but with this kind of usage and Milan allowing the third most points to guards over the last five Rounds, the 15+ alternate line is in play.

Tuesday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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