EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 34 - Friday

Bonzie Colson is listed among Friday's best EuroLeague bets, but Kurt Jones believes the Fenerbahce forward will not be filling up the points column.
March 27, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 34 - Friday
March 27, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks
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Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Mar. 27

It was a rough Thursday with the mass unders, as we took a loss with that strategy for the first time. One off night will not shake me, though, and the train is full-speed ahead Friday.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:45 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Bonzie Colson Under 8.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

Colson is a microwave scorer. If he comes out and drains his first corner three, we're cooked. But this number feels way too high for a player whose minutes floor sits between 12-to-17, and more toward the lower end of Tarik Biberovic returns.

TJ Shorts Under 6.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

Jerian Grant could sit out and Shorts is electric when he's rolling, but this is another spot where the minutes floor is brutal. He has to be ultra-efficient in limited time while sharing the floor with high-usage creators like Kendrick Nunn, Kostas Sloukas, Nigel Hayes-Davis and sometimes even Cedi Osman.

This just does not look like a good fit for Shorts. I'm hoping he finds himself in a better situation next season.

Kameron Taylor 10+ Points (-102 DraftKings)

It took a lot to back a Valencia player given how they spread out the minutes, but I have a feeling someone is hitting a points ladder Friday, and I'm rolling with Taylor.

Jean Montero's absence helps our chances, but there are still plenty of other options and head coach Pedro Martinez usually rides the hot hand. I'm buying the dip on Taylor after some shaky shooting nights. Nobody on this team has truly safe playing time, but Taylor leads the way with an average around 23 minutes.

I like the matchup and think this could be one of Valencia's higher-scoring games. If you pass on Taylor, Brancou Badio would be the next man up.

Friday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
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