EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 34 - Thursday

Kurt Jones reveals his top plays for Thursday's games and explains why he believes several Virtus players -- including Derrick Alston -- will have a tough time putting up points.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Mar. 26

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:30 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Alen Smailagic Under 8.5 Points (-122 FanDuel)

Derrick Alston Jr Under 9.5 Points (-105 bet365)

Mouhamet Diouf Under 7.5 Points (-105 bet365)

Matt Morgan Under 12.5 Points (-112 bet365)

Saliou Niang Under 5.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

Karim Jallow Under 3.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

Everyone's favorite segment -- "mass unders" -- is back! I've only run this strategy with a couple of teams this season -- Barcelona and this Virtus squad. Last time around we included Carsen Edwards, but I'm leaving him off because I think he actually has a safe matchup. I'd rather let him and the unlisted players soak up the scoring if it's there.

This Virtus team is as healthy as it's been in a while, and outside of Edwards the usage is extremely spread out. In a game I expect to play below the median pace -- and well under the tempo of their last matchup with Milan -- I'm happy to pepper these unders. As I always say, this is not a parlay. We're hoping to be correct on over half and turn a profit.

Dzanan Musa Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115 bet365)

I love taking players against Maccabi, so if you have a different Dubai option I wouldn't talk you off it. Maccabi can be exposed at every position, and they play fast, which Dubai is more than happy to do. I do wish Musa wasn't coming off a 31-point night, but we're getting his peripheral floor here. He can be streaky, but in a matchup like this those peripherals should come in handy.

Oscar da Silva Over 11.5 Points+Rebounds (-112 bet365)

Bayern has been tricky all season, and they don't give most guys heavy minutes, so truly trusting da Silva's latest boost in that department is a stretch. That said, it's encouraging to see him drawing starts and getting the playing time he needs to make an impact.

We've talked about ASVEL's issues against teams that play two centers, especially when one can stretch the floor -- see Dylan Osetkowski in Round 33 and Roman Sorkin last week. We're riding that same narrative here with da Silva. If you want to wait to see lineups before locking this in I get it, because if he reverts to the bench we could be in tough shape.

Thursday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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