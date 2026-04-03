EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 35 - Friday

Find out why Real Madrid guard Theo Maledon takes up a spot on the latest list of EuroLeague plays from Kurt Jones.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Apr. 3

Friday's slate has some high-paced games, but the rotations and usage are pretty spread out across the six teams. There are obvious slam-dunk spots, so I'm sticking to plays with higher odds and limiting everything to half units unless something sharper pops up.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Trent Forrest Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (+110 bet365)

Forrest has been an absolute force for Baskonia with Markus Howard sidelined. He's thriving as the clear floor general without the need to force-feed Howard shots. In Round 35 he draws a favorable matchup against a fast-paced Real Madrid -- a team he's already faced three times this season. Expect plenty of possessions and opportunities for him to rack up points, rebounds and assists and continue his hot streak.

Theo Maledon 10+ Points (+100 DraftKings)

Baskonia's defensive issues and up-tempo style mean they give up a ton of points, so I'm taking a shot at this Maledon prop despite some shaky floors for all Real Madrid players. Maledon's minutes -- 15-to-20 off the bench -- have been inconsistent, but he's been efficient since returning from a three-Round absence. Any foul trouble or poor play for Facundo Campazzo could push Maledon well over 20 minutes. There is solid plus-money value here for the former ASVEL standout.

Carsen Edwards 20+ Points (+180 DraftKings)

This is a pure ceiling bet on one of the league's premier scorers. Edwards hasn't gone nuclear in a while, but facing a fast Valencia team should create extra possessions. Valencia defends transition decently, but Edwards can cook in half-court sets with off-ball movement and catch-and-shoot looks. He's been held under 10 points in his last three EuroLeague games -- a drought that is due to end soon.

Friday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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