EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 36 - Tuesday

Kurt Jones runs down his top plays for Tuesday's EuroLeague games and explains why he is not expecting many points from Baskonia guard Markquis Nowell.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Apr. 7

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:45 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Markquis Nowell Under 5.5 Points (-130 FanDuel)

This is one of those FanDuel lines that feels too generous. Baskonia's backcourt is in flux a bit, but if both Markus Howard and Kobi Simmons suit up, Nowell's minutes could be capped around five. Even if he somehow plays 10-to-15, he's surrounded by high-usage players who limit his opportunities. If he has a hot shooting night in limited time, we will live with it.

Jimmy Clark III 5+ Assists (-125 bet365)

This will only be a half-unit play, but Clark has been the engine for Maccabi lately, running the team as an excellent floor general without the major size disadvantage that Tamir Blatt has. This matchup features the highest total and fastest pace on the slate -- an ideal environment for assists. I stress not keying on recent performances, but for those who like that type of thing, he has cleared this mark in four of his last six EuroLeague games, and the lineup/usage around him remains consistent. I like his chances as a high-usage point guard in an up-tempo game with the same lineup around him, not because of the game log.

Donta Hall Under 7.5 Points (-105 bet365)

Hall has burned us several times on both sides of his points prop, but the logic here is clear. His recent number has spiked because of injuries to other bigs. It seems likely Moustapha Fall will join the mix behind Nikola Milutinov on Tuesday, which will significantly cut into Hall's minutes. On top of that, Real Madrid has an interior defense that is tough to score against. Even if he's forced into 20 minutes or more, his scoring floor should be suppressed.

Roman Sorkin 15+ Points (+120 bet365)

Roman Sorkin 20+ Points (+425 bet365)

After a bunch of unders, here's a home-run swing with two more half-unit plays. As mentioned in the Clark breakdown, this is a fantastic game environment. Baskonia has consistently had issues defending stretch big men, and no one spaces the floor or pulls bigs out of the paint like Sorkin when his shot is on. He's not just a shooter, either -- he can score inside effectively, giving him multiple ways to attack the Baskonia frontcourt.

Tuesday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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