EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 36 - Wednesday

Find out why Partizan big man Bruno Fernando finds himself among the top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Wednesday's EuroLeague games.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Apr. 8

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Wednesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Dylan Osetkowski Over 8.5 Points (-112 bet365)

Bruno Fernando Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds (-118 bet365)

There were essentially zero EuroLeague games between the departure of Tyrique Jones and the addition of Tonye Jekiri, so we haven't truly seen this frontcourt without both of them. We will Wednesday, though, as per RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report, Jekiri will be unavailable. and that points to maximum chances for both Osetkowski and Fernando.

A couple things stand out here. First, Efes has had a tough time defending the interior all season, especially when Vincent Poirier is out. Poirier will miss Round 36, which should allow Fernando to do work inside against Kai Jones and Brice Dessert. Additionally, both Osetkowski and Fernando should start, giving both a nice minutes floor and ceiling.

I expect increased run for Aleksej Pokusevski at the power forward spot, but the matchup and opportunities should still be enough for both guys listed above to get there.

Nikola Mirotic Over 15.5 Points+Rebounds (-112 bet365)

This can be played either way based on the availability of Mike James, but I like it significantly more if James remains sidelined. Monaco has been running a tight rotation with several players unavailable, and while Mirotic has not gotten huge minutes, Monaco may need more from him on the offensive end in Round 36.

Monaco will have only eight players available if James plays and just seven if he sits, so we could potentially see Mirotic turn back the clock a bit.

Jordan Loyd Over 15.5 Points+Assists (-125 bet365)

I'm awaiting word on Shane Larkin before making this play, but Loyd has been rolling with both Larkin and Isaia Cordinier out. The minutes and usage have been elevated for Loyd due to the lack of options on the offensive end, making this an enticing play if both of his backcourt mates are sidelined.

If Larkin returns, that stability disappears and Loyd becomes much more scoring-dependent. To reiterate, this is a conditional pick and I'm holding off until it is revealed whether or not Larkin will be available.

Wednesday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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