EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 37 - Friday

Jordan Loyd has been pouring in the points, but Kurt Jones explains why he is not expecting the Efes guard to light up the scoreboard Friday.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Apr. 10

Those of you who don't like playing unders -- despite us having a positive record with them this season -- might want to look away.

I plan on targeting players on two teams that saw their alphas -- Shane Larkin and Mike James -- return this week. Both were eased back into the mix, and a couple of their backcourt mates still delivered. That helps us Friday, as said players still have inflated numbers and will be playing in slower matchups than before.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:00 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Matthew Strazel Under 16.5 Points+Assists (+110 bet365)

Strazel played extremely well with James out and did so again Wednesday against ASVEL's porous defense. However, James should see a bump in both minutes and usage in Round 37. With the pace likely to be much slower against Barcelona, it feels like the right time to sell high on Strazel. This line will likely drop back around 11.5 next week.

Jordan Loyd Under 14.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

Loyd finds himself in a similar spot to Strazel. He too got the job done Wednesday, but Larkin's return leaves Loyd's role far less secure. Loyd poured it on against a Partizan defense that has been suspect all season, and he now faces a Dubai team that puts in more effort on the defensive end -- particularly against opposing backcourts.

Jordan Nwora Over 15.5 Points (-112 bet365)

This sets up as a buy-low spot for Nwora against ASVEL, a team that gives up plenty of points. Even with Tyson Carter back in the mix, Nwora's usage and minutes remain steady. Positive shooting regression should be on the way in an elite matchup, and a 20-point game is well within reach if he gets going early.

Friday's Best EuroLeague Bets

Matthew Strazel Under 16.5 Points+Assists (+110 bet365 )

Matthew Strazel Under 16.5 Points+Assists (+110 ) Jordan Loyd Under 14.5 Points (-118 FanDuel )

Jordan Loyd Under 14.5 Points (-118 ) Jordan Nwora Over 15.5 Points (-112 bet365)

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