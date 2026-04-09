EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 37 - Thursday

With a number of his teammates unavailable, Olympiacos guard Cory Joseph picks up a spot among the top plays Kurt Jones has put together for Thursday's games.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Apr. 9

We've had a profitable week, but this slate is priced extremely sharp with not much injury news. Because of that, we'll scale things back a bit and look for possible options after lineups are announced.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Cory Joseph Over 5.5 points (-104 FanDuel)

I was debating between three guys here -- Joseph, Kostas Papanikolaou and Tyson Ward -- and I'm rolling with the first option, who I think is due for some positive shooting regression. With Frank Ntilikina, Evan Fournier, Monte Morris, and Giannoulis Larentzakis all out, there are opportunities in the backcourt for the second unit.

Primary ballhandlers like Thomas Walkup and Tyler Dorsey being active does limit how heavy I want to go here, but I still think there's a window on these Olympiacos players with low point totals.

Jimmy Clark III Under 16.5 points (-115 bet365)

Clark was a hero for us Tuesday when he nearly doubled his assist prop, but now his scoring line looks a bit inflated. He's a pass-first point guard who's been scoring at a higher rate lately, largely due to weaker competition.

Paris plays fast, which should increase possessions, but they defend guards well. I'm expecting something closer to his average output rather than another spike game.

PARLAY TO PLAY

Walter Tavares 10+ Points + Talen Horton-Tucker 4+ Rebounds (+148 DraftKings)

You know it's a rough slate when I'm dipping into single-game parlays, but a lot of my usual angles are priced very efficiently, so I am making a half-unit play.

There is at least some correlation here based on how poor Fenerbahce has been on the glass this season. That should lead to easy putback opportunities for Tavares while also forcing Horton-Tucker to crash the boards more than usual to help out the bigs.

Thursday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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