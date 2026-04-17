EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 38 - Friday

McKinley Wright has made a mark this season, and Kurt Jones is banking on the Dubai guard delivering once more in Round 38.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Apr. 17

We did great last week, but hand up it was a tough Thursday. Quinn Ellis crushed his assist prop but couldn't get anything going scoring-wise to help us lock in a profitable day. I'd love to say I feel strongly about bouncing back Friday, but there are a number of games with low totals that feature teams utilizing extremely frustrating rotations. Because of that I'll be scaling back a bit with a couple half-unit plays.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:00 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Jordan Loyd Under 12.5 Points (-112 FanDuel)

After resting in the second leg of the double-game week Shane Larkin figures to return Friday, and Saben Lee could as well, so the Efes backcourt -- particularly with Rodrigue Beaubois making an impact -- could be as close to full strength as it has been in a while. We got a bit lucky on this play last week in Round 37, but I'm going right back to it with only Isaia Cordinier ruled out among the Efes guards.

McKinley Wright IV 15+ Points (+200 bet365)

This will be my first half-unit play of the day. Dubai has now played three EuroLeague games without Dwayne Bacon, and the minutes have been given to several players rather than just one. The playing time was not of particular concern, but I was curious to see who picked up the shot volume and I thought Wright would take on a bit extra. That has really only happened once, with Aleksa Avramovic and Justin Anderson soaking up attempts otherwise.

Wright did not do much in the scoring column in the last two Rounds, but this feels like a bounceback spot with Dubai's season on the line -- especially in a faster game. I'm taaking a shot on this alternate line.

Nigel Williams-Goss Over 16.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

This will also be a half-unit move for me. Last time Zalgiris faced Paris they had no problem matching the pace, and both teams cleared 100 points. If we get anything close to that again, a player as involved as Williams-Goss -- who is comfortable pushing the tempo alongside Sylvain Francisco -- has a good chance to produce, either as a scorer or facilitator. Williams-Goss dropped 18 points and 10 assists in the last machup with Paris, and we could see a similar output if the pace holds.

Friday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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