EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 38 - Thursday

Quinn Ellis gets one more chance to strut his stuff on the EuroLeague stage, and the Milan guard is listed among the top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Thursday's games.
April 16, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 38 - Thursday
April 16, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Apr. 16

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:45 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Carsen Edwards 20+ Points (+106 DraftKings)

Derrick Alston Jr Over 11.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

All of Matt Morgan, Luca Vildoza and Alessandro Pajola will sit out Thursday for Virtus, and in previous instances where those players were unavailable the Italian team really leaned on Edwards and Alston to carry the scoring load and soak up usage. If they're inefficient we're in trouble, but the volume should be there in a semi-competitive matchup against a Maccabi team that allows plenty of points. Both guys have paths to big night, but if I had to pick one, I slightly prefer Edwards.

Quinn Ellis Over 11.5 Points+Assists (-112 bet365)

The absence of Marko Guduric opens up minutes and backcourt usage for Ellis, who is set to play collegiately in the United States next season for St. John's and head coach -- and former Panathinaikos head man -- Rick Pitino. Shavon Shields, Leandro Bolmaro and Armoni Brooks are all still active, so Ellis will not have full control of the backcourt, but the added opportunities without Guduric makes this number appealing even against a solid Olympiacos defense. I've looked into some same-game or two-leg parlays on DraftKings, pairing 6+ points for Ellis with other plays I like across the board.

Trent Forrest Over 10.5 Points (-112 FanDuel)

I usually prefer targeting Forrest when a scorer like Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot or Markus Howard is out, forcing him into a more aggressive scoring role. That's not quite the case here, but the number and matchup are enticing enough. Forrest got up 12 shots in Baskonia's last domestic contest and eight in Round 37, so the shot volume is there. He made only six of those 20 attempts, but I'm banking on some positive regression. You can also look at Forrest's points+assists prop if you're on bet365.

Thursday's Best EuroLeague Bets

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report, expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other EuroLeague fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 38 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 38 - Thursday
The final Round of the regular season tips off Thursday, and a five-game slate begins with a matchup between Fenerbahce and Adam Atamna's ASVEL club.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 38 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 38 - Thursday
Quinn Ellis gets one more chance to strut his stuff on the EuroLeague stage, and the Milan guard is listed among the top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Thursday's games.
Today