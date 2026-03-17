EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Tuesday Makeup Games

Carlik Jones appears primed to produce, and the Partizan guard lands a spot on the list of top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Tuesday's rescheduled games.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Mar. 17

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Donta Hall Over 11.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

I was honestly surprised to see this number posted for Hall. I'm hoping it's not fool's gold. With Tyrique Jones -- per RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report -- ineligible to participate in this contest, it will mainly be Nikola Milutinov and Hall holding down the center spot. I expect Hall to flirt with 20 minutes against one of the worst rebounding teams in the league.

Earlier this season, when Hall faced Fenerbahce with neither Milutinov nor Jones available, he dominated with his athleticism, putting up 16 points and 11 rebounds. The conditions won't be the same with Milutinov available Tuesday, but Hall should still see enough run to produce.

Brandon Boston Over 3.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

Nando de Colo will not be permitted to play Tuesday, and while Scottie Wilbekin is available, there should still be room for Boston.

What I like about this bet is that when Boston gets into the game, he usually gets a real rotation spot and not one of those five-minute stints before disappearing on the bench. We really just need two buckets from a guy with clear scoring ability.

I don't expect a blowout, but if the game does get out of hand, that likely turns into extra minutes for Boston.

Carlik Jones 5+ Assists (+125 bet365)

Carlik Jones 6+ Assists (+254 DraftKings)

In two EuroLeague games since returning from an extended absence, Jones has not recorded more than four assists. But earlier in the season, he posted some spike assist games.

Digging deeper, this looks more like unfortunate variance than anything -- his potential assist numbers are still in line with those earlier this season. Simply put, his teammates have been missing quality shots off his passes at a higher rate.

With Duane Washington still unavailable, Jones should get plenty of usage. Now nearly three weeks out from his return, this sets up as a spot where Jones could get back to the alpha form we saw earlier in the year.

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