EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Final Four - Final

In a rematch of the 2023 Final, top-seeded Olympiacos and Sergio Llull's Real Madrid club will square off with a EuroLeague title on the line.
May 24, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Final Four - Final
May 24, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

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THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus vs. Real Madrid

Status Check

OLY

RMB

Keenan Evans

Walter Tavares

 

Usman Garuba

 

Alex Len

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -8.5
Total: 165.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Final Four - Final
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In a rematch of the 2023 Final, top-seeded Olympiacos and Sergio Llull's Real Madrid club will square off with a EuroLeague title on the line.
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EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Final Four - Semifinals
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