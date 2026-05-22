EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Final Four - Semifinals

Two Final Four Semifinals will go down Friday, and one of them will be an all-Spanish matchup between Valencia and the Real Madrid club led by Facundo Campazzo.
Updated on May 22, 2026 9:59AM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Final Four - Semifinals
Updated on May 22, 2026 9:59AM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

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Sasha Vezenkov will suit up Friday for Olympiacos.

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THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus vs. Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

OLY

FBB

Sasha Vezenkov

Jilson Bango

Keenan Evans

 

Game Time: 17:00 CET / 11:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -4.5
Total: 162.5

Valencia Basket vs. Real Madrid

Status Check

VBC

RMB

Josep Puerto

Walter Tavares

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Alex Len

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -1.5
Total: 173.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Final Four - Semifinals
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Final Four - Semifinals
Two Final Four Semifinals will go down Friday, and one of them will be an all-Spanish matchup between Valencia and the Real Madrid club led by Facundo Campazzo.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Final Four - Semifinals
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Final Four - Semifinals
Talen Horton-Tucker will have a chance to flash, and the Fenerbahce forward finds himself on the list of top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Friday's games.
Today