EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 1

Two Play-In Showdown contests will go down Tuesday, and one of them will be a win-or-go-home matchup between Barcelona and Chima Moneke's Red Star club.
April 21, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 1
April 21, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

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THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

ASM

PAO

Nikola Mirotic

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Elie Okobo

Alexandros Samodurov

Daniel Theis

 

Nemanja Nedovic

 

Terry Tarpey

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -8.5
Total: 175.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at FC Barcelona

Status Check

CZV

BAR

Joel Bolomboy

Nicolas Laprovittola

Semi Ojeleye

 

Isaiah Canaan

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Barcelona -4.5
Total: 165.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 1
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Two Play-In Showdown contests will go down Tuesday, and one of them will be a win-or-go-home matchup between Barcelona and Chima Moneke's Red Star club.
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EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Play-In Showdown - Tuesday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Play-In Showdown - Tuesday
Tornike Shengelia has the potential to turn things up, and the Barcelona big man lands among the top picks Kurt Jones has compiled for Tuesday's Play-In games.
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