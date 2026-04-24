EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 2

The Play-In Showdown finishes up Friday, and it will be win or go home for both Monaco and Will Clyburn's Barcelona club.
Updated on April 24, 2026 1:24PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 2
Updated on April 24, 2026 1:24PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

PREGAME UPDATES

Monaco's Nemanja Nedovic and Terry Tarpey will suit up Friday.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at AS Monaco

Status Check

BAR

ASM

Nicolas Laprovittola

Nikola Mirotic

 

Nemanja Nedovic

 

Terry Tarpey

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: AS Monaco -1.5
Total: 167.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other EuroLeague fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 2
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 2
The Play-In Showdown finishes up Friday, and it will be win or go home for both Monaco and Will Clyburn's Barcelona club.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 1
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 1
Two Play-In Showdown contests will go down Tuesday, and one of them will be a win-or-go-home matchup between Barcelona and Chima Moneke's Red Star club.
April 21st