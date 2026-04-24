The Play-In Showdown finishes up Friday, and it will be win or go home for both Monaco and Will Clyburn's Barcelona club.

PREGAME UPDATES

Monaco's Nemanja Nedovic and Terry Tarpey will suit up Friday.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at AS Monaco

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: AS Monaco -1.5

Total: 167.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.