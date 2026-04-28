EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 1 - Tuesday

The EuroLeague Playoffs get underway with a three-game Tuesday, and one of the matchups features Zalgiris and the Fenerbahce club Nicolo Melli plays for.
April 28, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 1 - Tuesday
April 28, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

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THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

ZAL

FBB

Maodo Lo

Chris Silva

 

Jilson Bango

Game Time: 19:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.5
Total: 162.5

AS Monaco at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

ASM

OLY

Nikola Mirotic

Keenan Evans

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -8.5
Total: 171.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Valencia Basket

Status Check

PAO

VBC

Kostas Sloukas

Omari Moore

Cedi Osman

Jaime Pradilla

 

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -3.5
Total: 175.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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