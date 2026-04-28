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STATS AND INFO.
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THE SLATE
Zalgiris Kaunas at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
ZAL
FBB
Game Time: 19:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.5
Total: 162.5
AS Monaco at Olympiacos Piraeus
Status Check
ASM
OLY
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -8.5
Total: 171.5
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Valencia Basket
Status Check
PAO
VBC
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -3.5
Total: 175.5
The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.