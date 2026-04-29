EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 1 - Wednesday

The fourth series in the EuroLeague Playoffs gets underway Wednesday with Mario Hezonja's Real Madrid club playing host to Hapoel Tel Aviv.
Updated on April 29, 2026 1:47PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 1 - Wednesday
Updated on April 29, 2026 1:47PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

PREGAME UPDATES

Hapoel Tel Aviv's Vasilije Micic and Collin Malcolm will suit up for Game 1.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Real Madrid

Status Check

HTA

RMB

Vasilije Micic

None

Collin Malcolm

 

Tomer Ginat

 

Tyler Ennis

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -6.5
Total: 171.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other EuroLeague fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 1 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 1 - Wednesday
The fourth series in the EuroLeague Playoffs gets underway Wednesday with Mario Hezonja's Real Madrid club playing host to Hapoel Tel Aviv.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 1 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 1 - Tuesday
The EuroLeague Playoffs get underway with a three-game Tuesday, and one of the matchups features Zalgiris and the Fenerbahce club Nicolo Melli plays for.
April 28th