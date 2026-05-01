EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 2 - Friday

The first week of the EuroLeague Playoffs wraps up Friday, and the lone game will be a matchup between Real Madrid and Vasilije Micic's Hapoel Tel Aviv club.
May 1, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 2 - Friday
May 1, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Real Madrid

Status Check

HTA

RMB

Elijah Bryant

Walter Tavares

Tomer Ginat

 

Tyler Ennis

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -6.5
Total: 171.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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