EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 2 - Thursday

A set of pivotal Game 2s gets underway Thursday, and a Panathinaikos team featuring TJ Shorts will look to secure another away win against Valencia.
Updated on April 30, 2026 12:33PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 2 - Thursday
Updated on April 30, 2026 12:33PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

PREGAME UPDATES

Tyler Dorsey and Frank Ntilikina will suit up Tuesday for Olympiacos, but Tyson Ward will not.

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THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

ZAL

FBB

None

Jilson Bango

Game Time: 19:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.5
Total: 162.5

AS Monaco at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

ASM

OLY

Nikola Mirotic

Tyler Dorsey

 

Keenan Evans

 

Tyson Ward

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -9.5
Total: 170.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Valencia Basket

Status Check

PAO

VBC

Kostas Sloukas

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -3.5
Total: 169.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 2 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 2 - Thursday
A set of pivotal Game 2s gets underway Thursday, and a Panathinaikos team featuring TJ Shorts will look to secure another away win against Valencia.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 2 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 2 - Thursday
Arnas Butkevicius has flashed against Fenerbahce, and the Zalgiris forward lands among the top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Thursday's EuroLeague games.
Today