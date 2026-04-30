A set of pivotal Game 2s gets underway Thursday, and a Panathinaikos team featuring TJ Shorts will look to secure another away win against Valencia.

PREGAME UPDATES

Tyler Dorsey and Frank Ntilikina will suit up Tuesday for Olympiacos, but Tyson Ward will not.

STATS AND INFO.

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EuroLeague Injury Report

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Opponent Averages

Team Trends

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THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check ZAL FBB None Jilson Bango

Game Time: 19:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.5

Total: 162.5

AS Monaco at Olympiacos Piraeus

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -9.5

Total: 170.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Valencia Basket

Status Check PAO VBC Kostas Sloukas Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Valencia Basket -3.5

Total: 169.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.