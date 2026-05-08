EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 4 - Friday

Wade Baldwin and Fenerbahce will attempt to secure a Final Four spot in one of the two Game 4s set to go down Friday.
May 8, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 4 - Friday
May 8, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

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THE SLATE

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

FBB

ZAL

Jilson Bango

None

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -1.5
Total: 161.5

Valencia Basket at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

VBC

PAO

Omari Moore

Kostas Sloukas

Josep Puerto

 

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

 

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -4.5
Total: 175.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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