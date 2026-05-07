EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 4 - Thursday

Dan Oturu and Hapoel Tel Aviv got the job done in Game 3, and they will attempt to extend the series again when they square off against Real Madrid on Thursday.
May 7, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 4 - Thursday
May 7, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

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Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

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THE SLATE

Real Madrid at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Status Check

RMB

HTA

Walter Tavares

Antonio Blakeney

 

Collin Malcolm

 

Yam Madar

 

Tomer Ginat

 

Tyler Ennis

 

Guy Palatin

 

Itay Segev

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -1.5
Total: 168.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 4 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 4 - Thursday
Dan Oturu and Hapoel Tel Aviv got the job done in Game 3, and they will attempt to extend the series again when they square off against Real Madrid on Thursday.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday
Another pair of Game 3s will be played Wednesday, and in one of them Omari Moore's Valencia club will attempt to extend its EuroLeague season.
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