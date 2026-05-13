EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 5

With a spot in the Final Four on the line, Kameron Taylor and Valencia host Panathinaikos in Wednesday's win-or-go-home Game 5.
May 13, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 5
May 13, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

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THE SLATE

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Valencia Basket

Status Check

PAO

VBC

Kostas Sloukas

Braxton Key

 

Josep Puerto

 

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -2.5
Total: 174.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 5
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With a spot in the Final Four on the line, Kameron Taylor and Valencia host Panathinaikos in Wednesday's win-or-go-home Game 5.
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