PREGAME UPDATES
Nigel Williams-Goss will suit up Friday for Zalgiris, but Mantas Rubstavicius will not.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check
HTA
ZAL
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.5
Total: 169.5
Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at AS Monaco
Status Check
KBA
ASM
Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: AS Monaco -8.5
Total: 177.5
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Status Check
FBB
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -3.5
Total: 164.5
Dubai Basketball at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
DUB
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -2.5
Total: 175.5
Real Madrid at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
Status Check
RMB
PAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -6.5
Total: 170.5
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!