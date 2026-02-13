The EuroLeague is about to hit pause, and Alex Len's Real Madrid will take on Partizan and help close out the final day of play before the international break.

PREGAME UPDATES

Nigel Williams-Goss will suit up Friday for Zalgiris, but Mantas Rubstavicius will not.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Zalgiris Kaunas

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.5

Total: 169.5

Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at AS Monaco

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: AS Monaco -8.5

Total: 177.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -3.5

Total: 164.5

Dubai Basketball at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -2.5

Total: 175.5

Real Madrid at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Real Madrid -6.5

Total: 170.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.