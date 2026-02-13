EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Friday

The EuroLeague is about to hit pause, and Alex Len's Real Madrid will take on Partizan and help close out the final day of play before the international break.
Updated on February 13, 2026 12:55PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Friday
Updated on February 13, 2026 12:55PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

PREGAME UPDATES

Nigel Williams-Goss will suit up Friday for Zalgiris, but Mantas Rubstavicius will not.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

HTA

ZAL

Tyler Ennis

Nigel Williams-Goss

Tomer Ginat

Mantas Rubstavicius

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.5
Total: 169.5

Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at AS Monaco

Status Check

KBA

ASM

Tadas Sedekerskis

Kevarrius Hayes

Eugene Omoruyi

 

Markquis Nowell

 

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: AS Monaco -8.5
Total: 177.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

FBB

PAO

Scottie Wilbekin

Kendrick Nunn

Devon Hall

Nigel Hayes-Davis

Chris Silva

Mathias Lessort

Armando Bacot

Kostas Sloukas

Arturs Zagars

Alexandros Samodurov

Jilson Bango

 

Melih Mahmutoglu

 

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -3.5
Total: 164.5

Dubai Basketball at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

DUB

EA7

Davis Bertans

Josh Nebo

Mam Jaiteh

Leandro Bolmaro

Kosta Kondic

Lorenzo Brown

Boogie Ellis

Nate Sestina

Nate Mason

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -2.5
Total: 175.5

Real Madrid at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

RMB

PAR

Theo Maledon

Carlik Jones

Gabriel Deck

Cameron Payne

Andres Feliz

Shake Milton

 

Dylan Osetkowski

 

Vanja Marinkovic

 

Jabari Parker

 

Mario Nakic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -6.5
Total: 170.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other EuroLeague fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 28 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 28 - Friday
Kurt Jones runs down his favorite plays for Friday's EuroLeague games and explains why you should take a glance at Milan's Shavon Shields.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Friday
The EuroLeague is about to hit pause, and Alex Len's Real Madrid will take on Partizan and help close out the final day of play before the international break.
Today