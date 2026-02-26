EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 29 - Thursday

Six EuroLeague games will be played Thursday, and one of them will be a matchup between Maccabi and Juhann Begarin's Monaco club.
Updated on February 26, 2026 12:46PM EST
PREGAME UPDATES

Milan's Devin Booker will not play Thursday.

Maccabi's Amit Ebo will not suit up for Round 29.

Dubai's Aleksa Avramovic will suit up Thursday, but Davis Bertans, Boogie Ellis and Kosta Kondic will not.

ASVEL's Zac Seljaas will be available for Round 29.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Dubai Basketball

Status Check

ASV

DUB

Thomas Heurtel

Aleksa Avramovic

Mbaye Ndiaye

Davis Bertans

Zac Seljaas

Mam Jaiteh

Bodian Massa

Kosta Kondic

 

Boogie Ellis

 

Nate Mason

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 12:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Dubai Basketball -10.5
Total: 172.5

Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at AS Monaco

Status Check

MTA

ASM

T.J. Leaf

Kevarrius Hayes

Iffe Lundberg

Yoan Makoundou

Amit Ebo

 

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: AS Monaco -6.5
Total: 180.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Status Check

EA7

HTA

Lorenzo Brown

Levi Randolph

Nico Mannion

Kessler Edwards

Stefano Tonut

Yam Madar

Ousmane Diop

Tomer Ginat

Nate Sestina

Tyler Ennis

Diego Flaccadori

Itay Segev

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -6.5
Total: 169.5

Valencia Basket at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

VBC

KBA

Kameron Taylor

Tadas Sedekerskis

Isaac Nogues

Rodions Kurucs

 

Khalifa Diop

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -2.5
Total: 179.5

Paris Basketball at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

PBB

PAO

None

Kendrick Nunn

 

Mathias Lessort

 

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -10.5
Total: 177.5

FC Bayern Munich at Real Madrid

Status Check

BAY

RMB

Rokas Jokubaitis

Izan Almansa

Wenyen Gabriel

 

Stefan Jovic

 

Kamar Baldwin

 

Elias Harris

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -10.5
Total: 169.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article.
