Six EuroLeague games will be played Thursday, and one of them will be a matchup between Maccabi and Juhann Begarin's Monaco club.

PREGAME UPDATES

Milan's Devin Booker will not play Thursday.

Maccabi's Amit Ebo will not suit up for Round 29.

Dubai's Aleksa Avramovic will suit up Thursday, but Davis Bertans, Boogie Ellis and Kosta Kondic will not.

ASVEL's Zac Seljaas will be available for Round 29.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Dubai Basketball

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 12:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Dubai Basketball -10.5

Total: 172.5

Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at AS Monaco

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: AS Monaco -6.5

Total: 180.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -6.5

Total: 169.5

Valencia Basket at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Valencia Basket -2.5

Total: 179.5

Paris Basketball at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -10.5

Total: 177.5

FC Bayern Munich at Real Madrid

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Real Madrid -10.5

Total: 169.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.