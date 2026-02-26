PREGAME UPDATES
Milan's Devin Booker will not play Thursday.
Maccabi's Amit Ebo will not suit up for Round 29.
Dubai's Aleksa Avramovic will suit up Thursday, but Davis Bertans, Boogie Ellis and Kosta Kondic will not.
ASVEL's Zac Seljaas will be available for Round 29.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Dubai Basketball
ASV
DUB
Game Time: 18:00 CET / 12:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Dubai Basketball -10.5
Total: 172.5
Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at AS Monaco
MTA
ASM
Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: AS Monaco -6.5
Total: 180.5
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv
EA7
HTA
Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -6.5
Total: 169.5
Valencia Basket at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
VBC
KBA
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -2.5
Total: 179.5
Paris Basketball at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
PBB
PAO
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -10.5
Total: 177.5
FC Bayern Munich at Real Madrid
BAY
RMB
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -10.5
Total: 169.5
