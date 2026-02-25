EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 29 - Wednesday

EuroLeague play resumes Wednesday, and one of the four games on the schedule will be a matchup between Red Star and the Efes club Isaia Cordinier suits up for.
February 25, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 29 - Wednesday
February 25, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

PAR

FBB

Carlik Jones

Devon Hall

Shake Milton

Nicolo Melli

Dylan Osetkowski

Chris Silva

Vanja Marinkovic

Arturs Zagars

Jabari Parker

Jilson Bango

Mario Nakic

 

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -10.5
Total: 163.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

OLY

ZAL

Sasha Vezenkov

Arnas Butkevicius

Nikola Milutinov

 

Keenan Evans

 

Cory Joseph

 

Tyrique Jones

 

Moustapha Fall

 

Giannoulis Larentzakis

 

Omiros Netzipoglou

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -3.5
Total: 169.5

FC Barcelona at Virtus Bologna

Status Check

BAR

VIR

Juan Nunez

Alessandro Pajola

 

Daniel Hackett

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Barcelona -2.5
Total: 166.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

EFS

CZV

Shane Larkin

Jasiel Rivero

Georgios Papagiannis

Isaiah Canaan

Rolands Smits

Tyson Carter

 

Stefan Miljenovic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -6.5
Total: 170.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other EuroLeague fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 29 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 29 - Wednesday
EuroLeague play resumes Wednesday, and one of the four games on the schedule will be a matchup between Red Star and the Efes club Isaia Cordinier suits up for.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 29 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 29 - Wednesday
Unders are all the rage for Kurt Jones on Wednesday's slate, but one player he likes to wind up on the right side of his number is Fenerbahce's Mikael Jantunen.
Today