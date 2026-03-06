EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 30 - Friday

All eyes Friday will be on Athens, where Juancho Hernangomez and Panathinaikos take on rival Olympiacos in the latest edition of the Greek derby.
March 6, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 30 - Friday
March 6, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

ASV

EFS

Thomas Heurtel

Shane Larkin

Mbaye Ndiaye

Nick Weiler-Babb

Paul Eboua

Georgios Papagiannis

 

Rolands Smits

 

Rodrigue Beaubois

 

Cole Swider

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -8.5
Total: 164.5

FC Bayern Munich at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

BAY

CZV

Rokas Jokubaitis

Jasiel Rivero

Andreas Obst

Isaiah Canaan

Stefan Jovic

Tyson Carter

Kamar Baldwin

 

Justus Hollatz

 

Elias Harris

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -9.5
Total: 169.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

PAO

OLY

Kendrick Nunn

Sasha Vezenkov

Mathias Lessort

Nikola Milutinov

Richaun Holmes

Keenan Evans

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Monte Morris

Alexandros Samodurov

Moustapha Fall

 

Thomas Walkup

 

Omiros Netzipoglou

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -1.5
Total: 167.5

Paris Basketball at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

PBB

KBA

None

Tadas Sedekerskis

 

Rodions Kurucs

 

Matteo Spagnolo

 

Khalifa Diop

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -3.5
Total: 183.5

