PREGAME UPDATES
Valencia's Kameron Taylor will be available for Round 30.
Virtus Bologna's Mouhamet Diouf will suit up Thursday.
Milan's Devin Booker will be available for Round 30, but Nate Sestina and Diego Flaccadori will not be.
Deividas Sirvydis will suit up Thursday for Zalgiris.
Monaco's Nikola Mirotic will miss Round 30.
Fenerbahce's Nando de Colo and Chris Silva will suit up Thursday, but Scottie Wilbekin will not.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
AS Monaco at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
ASM
FBB
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -4.5
Total: 170.5
Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv
Per the EuroLeague's official website, the "Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv - Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv game, scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 5 has been suspended due to the current situation in the region and the resulting inability to travel following the temporary closure of the airspace."
Dubai Basketball at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
Zalgiris Kaunas at Valencia Basket
Status Check
ZAL
VBC
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -5.5
Total: 176.5
FC Barcelona at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
BAR
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Barcelona -1.5
Total: 169.5
Status Check
VIR
RMB
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -11.5
Total: 168.5
