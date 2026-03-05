EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 30 - Thursday

Round 30 gets underway Thursday, and one of the four matchups on the slate will be between Zalgiris and Brancou Badio's Valencia club.
Updated on March 5, 2026 2:27PM EST
PREGAME UPDATES

Valencia's Kameron Taylor will be available for Round 30.

Virtus Bologna's Mouhamet Diouf will suit up Thursday.

Milan's Devin Booker will be available for Round 30, but Nate Sestina and Diego Flaccadori will not be.

Deividas Sirvydis will suit up Thursday for Zalgiris.

Monaco's Nikola Mirotic will miss Round 30.

Fenerbahce's Nando de Colo and Chris Silva will suit up Thursday, but Scottie Wilbekin will not.

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

ASM

FBB

Nikola Mirotic

Nando de Colo

 

Devon Hall

 

Nicolo Melli

 

Chris Silva

 

Arturs Zagars

 

Jilson Bango

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -4.5
Total: 170.5

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv

Per the EuroLeague's official website, the "Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv - Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv game, scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 5 has been suspended due to the current situation in the region and the resulting inability to travel following the temporary closure of the airspace."

Dubai Basketball at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Zalgiris Kaunas at Valencia Basket

Status Check

ZAL

VBC

Deividas Sirvydis

Kameron Taylor

Laurynas Birutis

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -5.5
Total: 176.5

FC Barcelona at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

BAR

EA7

Juan Nunez

Devin Booker

 

Lorenzo Brown

 

Bryant Dunston

 

Ousmane Diop

 

Nate Sestina

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Barcelona -1.5
Total: 169.5

Virtus Bologna at Real Madrid

Status Check

VIR

RMB

Mouhamet Diouf

None

Alessandro Pajola

 

Daniel Hackett

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -11.5
Total: 168.5

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
