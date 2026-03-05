Round 30 gets underway Thursday, and one of the four matchups on the slate will be between Zalgiris and Brancou Badio's Valencia club.

PREGAME UPDATES

Valencia's Kameron Taylor will be available for Round 30.

Virtus Bologna's Mouhamet Diouf will suit up Thursday.

Milan's Devin Booker will be available for Round 30, but Nate Sestina and Diego Flaccadori will not be.

Deividas Sirvydis will suit up Thursday for Zalgiris.

Monaco's Nikola Mirotic will miss Round 30.

Fenerbahce's Nando de Colo and Chris Silva will suit up Thursday, but Scottie Wilbekin will not.

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -4.5

Total: 170.5

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv

Per the EuroLeague's official website, the "Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv - Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv game, scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 5 has been suspended due to the current situation in the region and the resulting inability to travel following the temporary closure of the airspace."

Dubai Basketball at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Zalgiris Kaunas at Valencia Basket

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Valencia Basket -5.5

Total: 176.5

FC Barcelona at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: FC Barcelona -1.5

Total: 169.5

Virtus Bologna at Real Madrid

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Real Madrid -11.5

Total: 168.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.