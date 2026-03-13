EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 31 - Friday

A three-game Friday wraps up the third day of action in Round 31, and one of them will be a pivotal matchup between Hapoel and Youssoupha Fall's Barcelona club.
March 13, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 31 - Friday
March 13, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

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THE SLATE

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

FBB

CZV

Scottie Wilbekin

Jasiel Rivero

Devon Hall

Isaiah Canaan

Nicolo Melli

 

Jilson Bango

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -1.5
Total: 167.5

Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

MTA

EA7

Jaylen Hoard

Quinn Ellis

T.J. Leaf

Lorenzo Brown

Iffe Lundberg

Bryant Dunston

Amit Ebo

Ousmane Diop

 

Nate Sestina

 

Diego Flaccadori

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -4.5
Total: 177.5

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at FC Barcelona

Status Check

HTA

BAR

Johnathan Motley

Nicolas Laprovittola

Levi Randolph

Dario Brizuela

Yam Madar

Juan Nunez

Tomer Ginat

 

Tyler Ennis

 

Itay Segev

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Barcelona -2.5
Total: 169.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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