A three-game Friday wraps up the third day of action in Round 31, and one of them will be a pivotal matchup between Hapoel and Youssoupha Fall's Barcelona club.

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STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

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THE SLATE

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -1.5

Total: 167.5

Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -4.5

Total: 177.5

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at FC Barcelona

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: FC Barcelona -2.5

Total: 169.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.