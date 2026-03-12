PREGAME UPDATES
Mathias Lessort, Kostas Sloukas and Kenneth Faried will be available Thursday for Panathinaikos, but Nikos Rogkavopoulos will not be.
Vincent Poirier and Rodrigue Beaubois will not play Thursday for Efes.
Valencia's Kameron Taylor will miss Round 31.
Bayern's Stefan Jovic, Kamar Baldwin and Leon Kratzer will not play Thursday.
Dubai's Kosta Kondic will be in uniform for Round 31, but Davis Bertans and Boogie Ellis will not be.
Monaco's Mike James and Daniel Theis will suit up Thursday, but Elie Okobo will not.
Baskonia's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will miss Round 31.
Olympiacos Piraeus at AS Monaco
OLY
ASM
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -5.5
Total: 175.5
Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Dubai Basketball
KBA
DUB
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
Spread: Dubai Basketball -7.5
Total: 178.5
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at FC Bayern Munich
EFS
BAY
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -3.5
Total: 165.5
Valencia Basket at Real Madrid
VBC
RMB
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
Spread: Real Madrid -5.5
Total: 176.5
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Paris Basketball
ASV
PBB
Game Time: 21:00 CET / 4:00 pm ET
Spread: Paris Basketball -5.5
Total: 176.5
Zalgiris Kaunas at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
ZAL
PAO
Game Time: 21:00 CET / 4:00 pm ET
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.5
Total: 172.5
