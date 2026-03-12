Six EuroLeague games will go down Thursday, and one of them will be a key matchup between Panathinaikos and the Zalgiris team Edgaras Ulanovas suits up for.

PREGAME UPDATES

Mathias Lessort, Kostas Sloukas and Kenneth Faried will be available Thursday for Panathinaikos, but Nikos Rogkavopoulos will not be.

Vincent Poirier and Rodrigue Beaubois will not play Thursday for Efes.

Valencia's Kameron Taylor will miss Round 31.

Bayern's Stefan Jovic, Kamar Baldwin and Leon Kratzer will not play Thursday.

Dubai's Kosta Kondic will be in uniform for Round 31, but Davis Bertans and Boogie Ellis will not be.

Monaco's Mike James and Daniel Theis will suit up Thursday, but Elie Okobo will not.

Baskonia's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will miss Round 31.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at AS Monaco

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -5.5

Total: 175.5

Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Dubai Basketball

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Dubai Basketball -7.5

Total: 178.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at FC Bayern Munich

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: FC Bayern Munich -3.5

Total: 165.5

Valencia Basket at Real Madrid

Status Check VBC RMB Kameron Taylor David Kramer

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Real Madrid -5.5

Total: 176.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Paris Basketball

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 4:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Paris Basketball -5.5

Total: 176.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 4:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.5

Total: 172.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.