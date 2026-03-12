EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 31 - Thursday

Six EuroLeague games will go down Thursday, and one of them will be a key matchup between Panathinaikos and the Zalgiris team Edgaras Ulanovas suits up for.
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 31 - Thursday
PREGAME UPDATES

Mathias Lessort, Kostas Sloukas and Kenneth Faried will be available Thursday for Panathinaikos, but Nikos Rogkavopoulos will not be.

Vincent Poirier and Rodrigue Beaubois will not play Thursday for Efes.

Valencia's Kameron Taylor will miss Round 31.

Bayern's Stefan Jovic, Kamar Baldwin and Leon Kratzer will not play Thursday.

Dubai's Kosta Kondic will be in uniform for Round 31, but Davis Bertans and Boogie Ellis will not be.

Monaco's Mike James and Daniel Theis will suit up Thursday, but Elie Okobo will not.

Baskonia's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will miss Round 31.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at AS Monaco

Status Check

OLY

ASM

Sasha Vezenkov

Nikola Mirotic

Keenan Evans

Daniel Theis

Monte Morris

 

Moustapha Fall

 

Thomas Walkup

 

Giannoulis Larentzakis

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -5.5
Total: 175.5

Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Dubai Basketball

Status Check

KBA

DUB

Tadas Sedekerskis

Davis Bertans

Rodions Kurucs

Mam Jaiteh

Khalifa Diop

Kosta Kondic

 

Boogie Ellis

 

Nate Mason

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Dubai Basketball -7.5
Total: 178.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

EFS

BAY

Shane Larkin

Rokas Jokubaitis

Georgios Papagiannis

Stefan Jovic

Rodrigue Beaubois

Kamar Baldwin

 

Leon Kratzer

 

Elias Harris

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -3.5
Total: 165.5

Valencia Basket at Real Madrid

Status Check

VBC

RMB

Kameron Taylor

David Kramer

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -5.5
Total: 176.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Paris Basketball

Status Check

ASV

PBB

Mbaye Ndiaye

Amath M'Baye

Paul Eboua

 

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 4:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Paris Basketball -5.5
Total: 176.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

ZAL

PAO

Azuolas Tubelis

Mathias Lessort

Laurynas Birutis

Kostas Sloukas

 

Kenneth Faried

 

Alexandros Samodurov

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 4:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.5
Total: 172.5

