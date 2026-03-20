EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 32 - Friday

A four-game Friday wraps up Round 32, and one of them will be a matchup between Zalgiris and the Real Madrid club Gabriel Deck dons a uniform for.
Updated on March 20, 2026 3:12PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 32 - Friday
Updated on March 20, 2026 3:12PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer
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PREGAME UPDATES

Maccabi's Jaylen Hoard and Amit Ebo will be available for Round 32, but Oshae Brissett will not be.

Kendrick Nunn will suit up Friday for Panathinaikos, but Richaun Holmes will not.

Red Star's Joel Bolomboy, Jasiel Rivero and Nikola Kalinic will be available for Round 32, but Dejan Davidovac will not be.

Nigel Williams-Goss will be in uniform Friday for Zalgiris, but Maodo Lo will not be.

Milan's Shavon Shields and Nate Sestina will suit up for Round 32.

Fenerbahce's Scottie Wilbekin and Mikael Jantunen will not play Friday.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

EA7

FBB

Shavon Shields

Scottie Wilbekin

Lorenzo Brown

Devon Hall

Bryant Dunston

Nicolo Melli

Ousmane Diop

Mikael Jantunen

Nate Sestina

Jilson Bango

Diego Flaccadori

 

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -6.5
Total: 167.5

Real Madrid at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

RMB

ZAL

None

Nigel Williams-Goss

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -1.5
Total: 169.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

CZV

PAO

Joel Bolomboy

Kendrick Nunn

Nikola Kalinic

Alexandros Samodurov

Jasiel Rivero

 

Isaiah Canaan

 

Ebuka Izundu

 

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -6.5
Total: 173.5

Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

MTA

ASV

Jaylen Hoard

Mbaye Ndiaye

T.J. Leaf

Melvin Ajinca

Iffe Lundberg

 

Amit Ebo

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv -1.5
Total: 175.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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