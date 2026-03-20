PREGAME UPDATES
Maccabi's Jaylen Hoard and Amit Ebo will be available for Round 32, but Oshae Brissett will not be.
Kendrick Nunn will suit up Friday for Panathinaikos, but Richaun Holmes will not.
Red Star's Joel Bolomboy, Jasiel Rivero and Nikola Kalinic will be available for Round 32, but Dejan Davidovac will not be.
Nigel Williams-Goss will be in uniform Friday for Zalgiris, but Maodo Lo will not be.
Milan's Shavon Shields and Nate Sestina will suit up for Round 32.
Fenerbahce's Scottie Wilbekin and Mikael Jantunen will not play Friday.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
EA7
FBB
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -6.5
Total: 167.5
Real Madrid at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check
RMB
ZAL
None
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -1.5
Total: 169.5
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Status Check
CZV
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -6.5
Total: 173.5
Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
Status Check
MTA
ASV
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv -1.5
Total: 175.5
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