A four-game Friday wraps up Round 32, and one of them will be a matchup between Zalgiris and the Real Madrid club Gabriel Deck dons a uniform for.

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PREGAME UPDATES

Maccabi's Jaylen Hoard and Amit Ebo will be available for Round 32, but Oshae Brissett will not be.

Kendrick Nunn will suit up Friday for Panathinaikos, but Richaun Holmes will not.

Red Star's Joel Bolomboy, Jasiel Rivero and Nikola Kalinic will be available for Round 32, but Dejan Davidovac will not be.

Nigel Williams-Goss will be in uniform Friday for Zalgiris, but Maodo Lo will not be.

Milan's Shavon Shields and Nate Sestina will suit up for Round 32.

Fenerbahce's Scottie Wilbekin and Mikael Jantunen will not play Friday.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

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EuroLeague Injury Report

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Opponent Averages

Team Trends

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THE SLATE

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -6.5

Total: 167.5

Real Madrid at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check RMB ZAL None Nigel Williams-Goss

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Real Madrid -1.5

Total: 169.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -6.5

Total: 173.5

Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv -1.5

Total: 175.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.