EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 32 - Thursday

Davis Bertans and Dubai are in need of a win, and they will take on Bayern in one of the six EuroLeague games set to be played Thursday.
March 19, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 32 - Thursday
March 19, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

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THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at Valencia Basket

Status Check

BAR

VBC

Tornike Shengelia

Kameron Taylor

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Juan Nunez

 

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -5.5
Total: 174.5

AS Monaco at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

ASM

EFS

Mike James

Shane Larkin

Nikola Mirotic

Vincent Poirier

Elie Okobo

Georgios Papagiannis

 

Rodrigue Beaubois

 

Brice Dessert

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -5.5
Total: 169.5

Virtus Bologna at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Status Check

VIR

HTA

Luca Vildoza

Johnathan Motley

Mouhamet Diouf

Yam Madar

Alessandro Pajola

Tomer Ginat

Daniel Hackett

Tyler Ennis

Francesco Ferrari

Itay Segev

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 3:05 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -9.5
Total: 168.5

Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

KBA

OLY

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Keenan Evans

Markus Howard

Moustapha Fall

Tadas Sedekerskis

 

Rodions Kurucs

 

Khalifa Diop

 

Stefan Joksimovic

 

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -14.5
Total: 177.5

Dubai Basketball at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

DUB

BAY

Mam Jaiteh

Rokas Jokubaitis

Nate Mason

Stefan Jovic

 

Kamar Baldwin

 

Leon Kratzer

 

Elias Harris

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -1.5
Total: 171.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Paris Basketball

Status Check

PAR

PBB

Duane Washington

None

Vanja Marinkovic

 

Mario Nakic

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Paris Basketball -3.5
Total: 175.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 32 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 32 - Thursday
Davis Bertans and Dubai are in need of a win, and they will take on Bayern in one of the six EuroLeague games set to be played Thursday.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 32 - Thursday
Will Clyburn has fared well against Valencia this season, and Kurt Jones lists the Barcelona forward among his top plays for Thursday's EuroLeague games.
Today