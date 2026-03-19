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THE SLATE
FC Barcelona at Valencia Basket
Status Check
BAR
VBC
Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -5.5
Total: 174.5
AS Monaco at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Status Check
ASM
EFS
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -5.5
Total: 169.5
Virtus Bologna at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv
Status Check
VIR
HTA
Game Time: 20:05 CET / 3:05 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -9.5
Total: 168.5
Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Olympiacos Piraeus
Status Check
KBA
OLY
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -14.5
Total: 177.5
Dubai Basketball at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
DUB
BAY
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -1.5
Total: 171.5
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Paris Basketball
Status Check
PAR
PBB
None
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Paris Basketball -3.5
Total: 175.5
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