Davis Bertans and Dubai are in need of a win, and they will take on Bayern in one of the six EuroLeague games set to be played Thursday.

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STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at Valencia Basket

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Valencia Basket -5.5

Total: 174.5

AS Monaco at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -5.5

Total: 169.5

Virtus Bologna at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 3:05 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -9.5

Total: 168.5

Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Olympiacos Piraeus

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -14.5

Total: 177.5

Dubai Basketball at FC Bayern Munich

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: FC Bayern Munich -1.5

Total: 171.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Paris Basketball

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Paris Basketball -3.5

Total: 175.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.