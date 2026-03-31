EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Tuesday

One Round 33 game remains, and will pit Virtus Bologna against the Paris team Jared Rhoden is part of.
Updated on March 31, 2026 2:43PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Tuesday
Updated on March 31, 2026 2:43PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer
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Allan Dokossi and Jeremy Morgan will not play Tuesday against Virtus Bologna.

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THE SLATE

Paris Basketball at Virtus Bologna

Status Check

PBB

VIR

None

Alessandro Pajola

Game Time: 19:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Virtus Bologna -2.5
Total: 177.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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