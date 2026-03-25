EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Wednesday

It's a one-game Wednesday in the EuroLeague, and the lone matchup on the slate features Red Star and the Baskonia club Kobi Simmons suits up for.
Updated on March 25, 2026 2:46PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Wednesday
Updated on March 25, 2026 2:46PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer
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PREGAME UPDATES

Red Star's Ebuka Izundu will not play Wednesday.

STATS AND INFO.

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THE SLATE

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

CZV

KBA

Isaiah Canaan

Markus Howard

Ebuka Izundu

Tadas Sedekerskis

Donatas Motiejunas

Rodions Kurucs

 

Gytis Radzevicius

 

Khalifa Diop

 

Stefan Joksimovic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -4.5
Total: 177.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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