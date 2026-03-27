EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 34 - Friday

A five-game Friday closes out Round 34, and the first game up will be a matchup between Fenerbahce and the Zalgiris club Arnas Butkevicius suits up for.
March 27, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 34 - Friday
March 27, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer
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THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

ZAL

FBB

Sylvain Francisco

Tarik Biberovic

 

Nicolo Melli

 

Jilson Bango

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.5
Total: 165.5

AS Monaco at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

ASM

PAO

Mike James

Jerian Grant

Nikola Mirotic

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Daniel Theis

Alexandros Samodurov

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -8.5
Total: 174.5

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

HTA

KBA

Tai Odiase

Markus Howard

Tomer Ginat

Tadas Sedekerskis

Tyler Ennis

Rodions Kurucs

Itay Segev

Khalifa Diop

 

Stefan Joksimovic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -5.5
Total: 175.5

Valencia Basket at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

VBC

PAR

Jean Montero

Duane Washington

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Tonye Jekiri

 

Vanja Marinkovic

 

Mario Nakic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -3.5
Total: 172.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at FC Barcelona

Status Check

CZV

BAR

Isaiah Canaan

Nicolas Laprovittola

Ebuka Izundu

Juan Nunez

Donatas Motiejunas

 

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 4:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Barcelona -4.5
Total: 169.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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