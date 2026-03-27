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THE SLATE
Zalgiris Kaunas at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
ZAL
FBB
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.5
Total: 165.5
AS Monaco at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Status Check
ASM
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -8.5
Total: 174.5
Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Status Check
HTA
KBA
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -5.5
Total: 175.5
Valencia Basket at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
Status Check
VBC
PAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -3.5
Total: 172.5
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at FC Barcelona
Game Time: 21:00 CET / 4:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Barcelona -4.5
Total: 169.5
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