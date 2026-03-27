A five-game Friday closes out Round 34, and the first game up will be a matchup between Fenerbahce and the Zalgiris club Arnas Butkevicius suits up for.

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STATS AND INFO.

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THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.5

Total: 165.5

AS Monaco at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -8.5

Total: 174.5

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -5.5

Total: 175.5

Valencia Basket at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Valencia Basket -3.5

Total: 172.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at FC Barcelona

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 4:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: FC Barcelona -4.5

Total: 169.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.