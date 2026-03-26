EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 34 - Thursday

An all-Italian matchup highlights the first day of play in Round 34, as Marko Guduric and Milan host rival Virtus Bologna.
March 26, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 34 - Thursday
March 26, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer
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THE SLATE

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

ASV

BAY

Glynn Watson

Rokas Jokubaitis

Melvin Ajinca

Nenad Dimitrijevic

 

Stefan Jovic

 

Kamar Baldwin

 

Leon Kratzer

 

Elias Harris

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -6.5
Total: 163.5

Virtus Bologna at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

VIR

EA7

Luca Vildoza

Lorenzo Brown

Alessandro Pajola

Bryant Dunston

 

Nate Sestina

 

Diego Flaccadori

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -7.5
Total: 168.5

Dubai Basketball at Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv

Status Check

DUB

MTA

Aleksa Avramovic

T.J. Leaf

Mam Jaiteh

Iffe Lundberg

Nate Mason

Amit Ebo

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv -1.5
Total: 180.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Real Madrid

Status Check

EFS

RMB

Shane Larkin

None

Vincent Poirier

 

Georgios Papagiannis

 

Brice Dessert

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -10.5
Total: 169.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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