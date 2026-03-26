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THE SLATE
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
ASV
BAY
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -6.5
Total: 163.5
Virtus Bologna at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
VIR
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -7.5
Total: 168.5
Dubai Basketball at Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv
Status Check
DUB
MTA
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv -1.5
Total: 180.5
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Real Madrid
Status Check
EFS
RMB
None
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -10.5
Total: 169.5
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