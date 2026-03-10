EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 34 - Tuesday

Round 34 gets off to a rather early start with a matchup between Olympiacos and the Paris team Mouhamed Faye is part of.
Updated on March 10, 2026 1:49PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 34 - Tuesday
Updated on March 10, 2026 1:49PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

PREGAME UPDATES

Monte Morris will suit up Tuesday for Olympiacos.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at Paris Basketball

Status Check

OLY

PBB

Sasha Vezenkov

None

Keenan Evans

 

Monte Morris

 

Moustapha Fall

 

Thomas Walkup

 

Giannoulis Larentzakis

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -4.5
Total: 179.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other EuroLeague fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 34 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 34 - Tuesday
Round 34 gets off to a rather early start with a matchup between Olympiacos and the Paris team Mouhamed Faye is part of.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 30 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 30 - Friday
All eyes Friday will be on Athens, where Juancho Hernangomez and Panathinaikos take on rival Olympiacos in the latest edition of the Greek derby.
March 6th