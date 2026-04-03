A three-game Friday brings Round 35 to a close, and one of the matchups will be between Virtus Bologna and Braxton Key's Valencia club.

PREGAME UPDATES

Moustapha Fall will suit up Friday for Olympiacos.

Valencia's Jean Montero and Braxton Key will be in uniform for Round 35, but Isaac Nogues will not be.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -9.5

Total: 170.5

Real Madrid at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Real Madrid -5.5

Total: 180.5

Valencia Basket at Virtus Bologna

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Valencia Basket -4.5

Total: 173.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.