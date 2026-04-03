EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 35 - Friday

A three-game Friday brings Round 35 to a close, and one of the matchups will be between Virtus Bologna and Braxton Key's Valencia club.
Updated on April 3, 2026 1:43PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 35 - Friday
Updated on April 3, 2026 1:43PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

PREGAME UPDATES

Moustapha Fall will suit up Friday for Olympiacos.

Valencia's Jean Montero and Braxton Key will be in uniform for Round 35, but Isaac Nogues will not be.

STATS AND INFO.

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Opponent Averages

Team Trends

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THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

OLY

ASV

Keenan Evans

Glynn Watson

Tyrique Jones

 

Moustapha Fall

 

Frank Ntilikina

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -9.5
Total: 170.5

Real Madrid at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

RMB

KBA

Alex Len

Markus Howard

Gabriele Procida

Tadas Sedekerskis

 

Rodions Kurucs

 

Khalifa Diop

 

Stefan Joksimovic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Real Madrid -5.5
Total: 180.5

Valencia Basket at Virtus Bologna

Status Check

VBC

VIR

Jean Montero

Alessandro Pajola

Kameron Taylor

 

Braxton Key

 

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

 

Isaac Nogues

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -4.5
Total: 173.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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