EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 36 - Tuesday

A busy Tuesday kicks off the last double-game week of the season, and the slate features a key matchup between Zalgiris and Aleksa Avramovic's Dubai club.
April 7, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 36 - Tuesday
April 7, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

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THE SLATE

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Status Check

FBB

HTA

Nando de Colo

Vasilije Micic

Mikael Jantunen

Tomer Ginat

Jilson Bango

Tyler Ennis

 

Itay Segev

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 12:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -1.5
Total: 170.5

Dubai Basketball at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

DUB

ZAL

Dwayne Bacon

None

Mam Jaiteh

 

Nate Mason

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -6.5
Total: 173.5

Paris Basketball at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

PBB

CZV

None

Isaiah Canaan

 

Donatas Motiejunas

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -6.5
Total: 181.5

Real Madrid at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

RMB

OLY

Trey Lyles

Keenan Evans

 

Tyrique Jones

 

Moustapha Fall

 

Cory Joseph

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -4.5
Total: 170.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at FC Barcelona

Status Check

PAO

BAR

Cedi Osman

Tomas Satoransky

Jerian Grant

Jan Vesely

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Nicolas Laprovittola

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Juan Nunez

Alexandros Samodurov

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -2.5
Total: 170.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Valencia Basket

Status Check

EA7

VBC

Lorenzo Brown

Sergio De Larrea

Bryant Dunston

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Diego Flaccadori

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -7.5
Total: 175.5

FC Bayern Munich at Virtus Bologna

Status Check

BAY

VIR

Rokas Jokubaitis

Luca Vildoza

Isiaha Mike

Alessandro Pajola

Stefan Jovic

 

Kamar Baldwin

 

Leon Kratzer

 

Elias Harris

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Virtus Bologna -1.5
Total: 166.5

Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

MTA

KBA

T.J. Leaf

Markus Howard

Iffe Lundberg

Tadas Sedekerskis

Gur Lavy

Kobi Simmons

Amit Ebo

Rodions Kurucs

 

Khalifa Diop

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv -1.5
Total: 184.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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