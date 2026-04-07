A busy Tuesday kicks off the last double-game week of the season, and the slate features a key matchup between Zalgiris and Aleksa Avramovic's Dubai club.

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THE SLATE

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 12:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -1.5

Total: 170.5

Dubai Basketball at Zalgiris Kaunas

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -6.5

Total: 173.5

Paris Basketball at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check PBB CZV None Isaiah Canaan Donatas Motiejunas

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -6.5

Total: 181.5

Real Madrid at Olympiacos Piraeus

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -4.5

Total: 170.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at FC Barcelona

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -2.5

Total: 170.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Valencia Basket

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Valencia Basket -7.5

Total: 175.5

FC Bayern Munich at Virtus Bologna

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Virtus Bologna -1.5

Total: 166.5

Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv -1.5

Total: 184.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.