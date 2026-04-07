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STATS AND INFO.
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THE SLATE
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv
Status Check
FBB
HTA
Game Time: 18:00 CET / 12:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -1.5
Total: 170.5
Dubai Basketball at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check
DUB
ZAL
None
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -6.5
Total: 173.5
Paris Basketball at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade
Status Check
PBB
CZV
None
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -6.5
Total: 181.5
Real Madrid at Olympiacos Piraeus
Status Check
RMB
OLY
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -4.5
Total: 170.5
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at FC Barcelona
Status Check
PAO
BAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -2.5
Total: 170.5
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Valencia Basket
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -7.5
Total: 175.5
FC Bayern Munich at Virtus Bologna
Status Check
BAY
VIR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Virtus Bologna -1.5
Total: 166.5
Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Status Check
MTA
KBA
Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv -1.5
Total: 184.5
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