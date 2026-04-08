Braian Angola and ASVEL will square off against French League rival Monaco in one of the two EuroLeague games set to be played Wednesday.

PREGAME UPDATES

Shane Larkin and Vincent Poirier will suit up Wednesday for Efes.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -2.5

Total: 168.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at AS Monaco

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: AS Monaco -8.5

Total: 173.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.