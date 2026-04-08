PREGAME UPDATES
Shane Larkin and Vincent Poirier will suit up Wednesday for Efes.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Status Check
PAR
EFS
Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -2.5
Total: 168.5
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at AS Monaco
Status Check
ASV
ASM
Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: AS Monaco -8.5
Total: 173.5
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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.