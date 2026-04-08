EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 36 - Wednesday

Braian Angola and ASVEL will square off against French League rival Monaco in one of the two EuroLeague games set to be played Wednesday.
Updated on April 8, 2026 1:05PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 36 - Wednesday
Updated on April 8, 2026 1:05PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

PREGAME UPDATES

Shane Larkin and Vincent Poirier will suit up Wednesday for Efes.

STATS AND INFO.

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Opponent Averages

Team Trends

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THE SLATE

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

PAR

EFS

Duane Washington

Shane Larkin

Tonye Jekiri

Vincent Poirier

Vanja Marinkovic

Saben Lee

Miikka Muurinen

Isaia Cordinier

Mario Nakic

Georgios Papagiannis

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -2.5
Total: 168.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at AS Monaco

Status Check

ASV

ASM

Glynn Watson

Mike James

Adam Atamna

Daniel Theis

 

Nemanja Nedovic

 

Terry Tarpey

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: AS Monaco -8.5
Total: 173.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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