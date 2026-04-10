The season's final double-game week concludes Friday, and the action begins with a matchup between Monaco and the Barcelona club Juani Marcos plays for.

PREGAME UPDATES

Matt Morgan will not play Friday against Baskonia.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at AS Monaco

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: AS Monaco -3.5

Total: 169.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Dubai Basketball

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Dubai Basketball -7.5

Total: 170.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.5

Total: 166.5

Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Virtus Bologna

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Virtus Bologna -3.5

Total: 176.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -6.5

Total: 169.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.