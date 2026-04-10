EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 37 - Friday

The season's final double-game week concludes Friday, and the action begins with a matchup between Monaco and the Barcelona club Juani Marcos plays for.
Updated on April 10, 2026 1:17PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 37 - Friday
Updated on April 10, 2026 1:17PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

PREGAME UPDATES

Matt Morgan will not play Friday against Baskonia.

STATS AND INFO.

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THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at AS Monaco

Status Check

BAR

ASM

Tomas Satoransky

Daniel Theis

Nicolas Laprovittola

Nemanja Nedovic

Dario Brizuela

Terry Tarpey

Juan Nunez

 

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: AS Monaco -3.5
Total: 169.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Dubai Basketball

Status Check

EFS

DUB

Saben Lee

Dwayne Bacon

Isaia Cordinier

Mam Jaiteh

Georgios Papagiannis

Nate Mason

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Dubai Basketball -7.5
Total: 170.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

ZAL

PAR

None

Duane Washington

 

Tonye Jekiri

 

Vanja Marinkovic

 

Miikka Muurinen

 

Mario Nakic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.5
Total: 166.5

Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Virtus Bologna

Status Check

KBA

VIR

Tadas Sedekerskis

Luca Vildoza

Kobi Simmons

Alessandro Pajola

Rodions Kurucs

 

Khalifa Diop

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Virtus Bologna -3.5
Total: 176.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

CZV

ASV

Isaiah Canaan

Glynn Watson

 

Mbaye Ndiaye

 

Adam Atamna

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -6.5
Total: 169.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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