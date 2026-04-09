Round 37 gets going Thursday, and one of the five games on the slate will be a big-time matchup between Panathinaikos and Jaime Pradilla's Valencia club.

PREGAME UPDATES

Moustapha Fall will suit up Thursday for Olympiacos.

Hapoel Tel Aviv's Itay Segev will sit out Round 37.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -1.5

Total: 172.5

Real Madrid at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check RMB FBB None Nando de Colo Jilson Bango

Game Time: 19:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -1.5

Total: 169.5

FC Bayern Munich at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -5.5

Total: 170.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Valencia Basket

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -1.5

Total: 175.5

Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at Paris Basketball

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv -1.5

Total: 186.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.