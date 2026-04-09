PREGAME UPDATES
Moustapha Fall will suit up Thursday for Olympiacos.
Hapoel Tel Aviv's Itay Segev will sit out Round 37.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Olympiacos Piraeus at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv
Status Check
OLY
HTA
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -1.5
Total: 172.5
Real Madrid at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
RMB
FBB
None
Game Time: 19:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -1.5
Total: 169.5
FC Bayern Munich at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
BAY
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -5.5
Total: 170.5
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Valencia Basket
Status Check
PAO
VBC
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -1.5
Total: 175.5
Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at Paris Basketball
Status Check
MTA
PBB
None
Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv -1.5
Total: 186.5
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