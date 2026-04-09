EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 37 - Thursday

Round 37 gets going Thursday, and one of the five games on the slate will be a big-time matchup between Panathinaikos and Jaime Pradilla's Valencia club.
Updated on April 9, 2026 12:22PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 37 - Thursday
Updated on April 9, 2026 12:22PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

PREGAME UPDATES

Moustapha Fall will suit up Thursday for Olympiacos.

Hapoel Tel Aviv's Itay Segev will sit out Round 37.

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THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Status Check

OLY

HTA

Evan Fournier

Tomer Ginat

Keenan Evans

Tyler Ennis

Tyrique Jones

Itay Segev

Moustapha Fall

 

Monte Morris

 

Frank Ntilikina

 

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -1.5
Total: 172.5

Real Madrid at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

RMB

FBB

None

Nando de Colo

 

Jilson Bango

Game Time: 19:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -1.5
Total: 169.5

FC Bayern Munich at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

BAY

EA7

Rokas Jokubaitis

Lorenzo Brown

Stefan Jovic

Bryant Dunston

Kamar Baldwin

Diego Flaccadori

Leon Kratzer

 

Elias Harris

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -5.5
Total: 170.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Valencia Basket

Status Check

PAO

VBC

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Sergio De Larrea

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Alexandros Samodurov

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -1.5
Total: 175.5

Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv at Paris Basketball

Status Check

MTA

PBB

T.J. Leaf

None

Iffe Lundberg

 

Gur Lavy

 

Amit Ebo

 

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv -1.5
Total: 186.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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